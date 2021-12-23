Extend salary bonus to pensioners, NLC begs el-Rufai

Nigeria Labor Congress, Kaduna state Council has appealed to Kaduna state government to also consider pensioners on the approved 13th month bonus for all civil servants in the state.

NLC in a press statement jointly signed by the Chairman, Comrade Ayuba Magaji Suleiman, and Secretary, Comrade Christiana John Bawa on Thursday in Kaduna commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai for approving bonus for the civil servants in the state.

“We must commend Governor Nasir el-Rufai for the end of the year bonus to our members and we hope the state government would also consider the pensioners who gave their best for the development of the state,” the statement said.

In a related development, NLC Kaduna state council has saluted the resilience and perseverance of the over 18,000 civil servants who were not paid their salaries for the months of October and November due to another payroll cleaning exercise embarked upon by the state government.



The statement expressed delight that with the completion of the exercise, most of the affected workers have updated their records and have been paid their outstanding salaries.

The statement noted that the period was a difficult one for the affected workers and their families and hoped that the outcome of the exercise will help improve the well-being of the civil servants in the state.



NLC Kaduna state council however commiserated with the Kaduna state government, the Zonkwa Chiefdom and the entire people of the state on the death of the Chief of Zonkwa, Mr Nuhu Bature.

The council noted the fatherly role of the late monarch in the promotion of peace in the state, and believed that he died at a time his wise counseling was more needed in view of the challenges being faced both in the state and the nation at large.

