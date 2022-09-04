Extension committee to accelerate improved technological innovation – Minister

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar has said that the National Agricultural Extension Development Committee Forum set up by the government would accelerate Agricultural Extension Services Delivery, Improve Technology Innovation and livelihoods of Nigerian Farmers.

The Minister stated this at a 2-Day Workshop for 2022 National Agricultural Extension Development Committee (NAEDC) Meeting with theme ‘’ Strengthening the ADPs for Effective Agricultural Extension Service Delivery at the Grassroots in Nigeria’’ which took place recently at the Nasarawa State Government House, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

Dr. Mahmood Abubakar stated that the NAEDC was a veritable tool to interact, clarify and amplify some of the on- going policy objectives of the Present Administration in the Agricultural Extension Sub Sector.

He revealed that the forum had formed part of the Federal Department of Agricultural Extension (FDAE) strategy to achieve one of its key mandates of the coordination of the Nigeria Agricultural Extension System (NARES).

The Minister stated that the meeting would assess the status of National Agricultural Extension System particularly national coordinating activity at the Federal level and efforts of Agricultural Development Programmes in States in carrying out agricultural extension delivery service ‘’ this NAEDC is therefore an opportunity to review progress in the sector and project for future’’.

In his remarks, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State , Engr. Abdullahi Sule stated that the state administration had left no stone unturned in ensuring that the policies of the Federal Government on agricultural were well positioned and implemented in alleviating people from the shades of the realities of life.

