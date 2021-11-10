Extortion at airports: Arik Air axes first casualty

An Arik Air staff who emerged as the first casualty of the renewed fight against incessant extortions of passengers by different shades of airports staff has been suspended by the airline management while it carries out investigation.

On Tuesday night, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN disclosed that following an emergency meeting to find solutions to the incessant extortion of passengers by airport officials at the nation’s airports and steps to be taken to arrest the ugly trend, an Arik airline was apprehended while soliciting bribe from a travelling passenger at the General Aviation Terminal in Lagos.

Spokesperson for FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu explained that the On Duty Card of the errant staff was withdrawn immediately while she was handed over to the relevant security agency for appropriate action in order to serve as deterrent to other bad eggs in the airport.

According to her, “Recent embarrassing online videos where passengers complained of acts of extortion at the nation’s airport had necessitated the need to devise multi level strategies to curb the menace.“

Image maker further said “The MD/CE, Captain Hamisu Yadudu further directed the Airport Managers to ensure that all stakeholders at the airports are properly sensitized on the new development as there will be no sacred cows.'”

Early Wednesday morning, Arik Air confirmed that the affected staff had been suspended.

Manager, Corporate Communications of the airline, Mr. Adebanji Ola in a terse electronic statement noted “The management of Arik Air (in Receivership) has suspended with immediate effect one of its staff caught by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for soliciting bribes at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed International, Ikeja, Lagos, pending further investigations.

