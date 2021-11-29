Extortions: FAAN makes scapegoat of staffs, immigration officers in Lagos

The warning by the Management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN to deal decisively with staff and other workers of different agencies and companies at airports found extorting passengers has started yielding results.

The management made scapegoats of its staff from the Aviation Security (AVSEC) and Customer service departments, and their accomplices from the Nigerian Immigration Service who were bent on bringing the image of the nation and the country’s airports management agency into disrepute.

A recalcitrant Arik airline staff was a fortnight ago arrested at the General Aviation Terminal (GAT) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), Lagos for extorting an air traveller.

The management, according to FAAN Spokesperson, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, reiterated that in line with its determination to rid the nation’s airport of such corrupt officials, it apprehended and suspended the officials caught extorting a passenger at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

“The officials, who are staff of Aviation Security and Customer Service departments of the Authority were immediately suspended, while the On Duty Card of their accomplice from the Nigeria Immigration Service has been withdrawn, Mrs Henrietta informed journalists via an electronic email.”

Related

No tags for this post.