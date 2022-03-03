Extractive industry: CSOs, experts lament neglect of communities by mining companies





Some national and international Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), including Global Rights, Women in Mining, Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), Centre for Transparency Advocacy, Change Partners International, among others, have lamented the neglect of host communities by government and players in the extractive industry.

Speaking Thursday in Abuja during a two-day workshop with the theme “Promoting Transparency, Fiscal Accountability and National Development in Nigeria’s Extractive Industry Governance”, the Executive Director of Global Rights, Abiodun Baiyewu, said despite the amount of money generated by the extractive industry, host communities are left to bear the negative effects of mining, with little or no compensation.

She said: “With more than 40 minerals in commercial quantities strewn across the county, paradoxically, the solid mineral sector contributes less than 1% to the national GDP. More than 80% of the sector (in particular artisanal mining) is unregulated and its revenue unaccounted for. We live with the environmental, security and socio-economic consequences of lax oversight, and worse still, our children will pay for them, while these minerals pave the path to economic greatness for the countries to which they are illegally ferried. Mining host communities inordinately bear the burden of the resource curse, with seemingly little or no benefits from the wealth that is harnessed from their vicinity.

“With the burst in the hydrocarbon sector and a dwindling economy, the mining sector has understandably become one of the core economic focuses of the Nigerian government because of its inherent potential. At various times, the Buhari administration has shared its agenda of growing the nation’s economy and overall development from mining, but the big question that we are taking a pause to answer questions.

“Are we connecting the right dots for the fulfilment of Nigeria’s economic growth and development through solid minerals development? Is our mining Road Map leading us in the right direction? Does the industry’s framework engender transparency, accountability and participatory governance? Does it factor in the indirect, but critical costs of climate change? Does it protect and promote the rights of mining host communities? How strong are its governing institutions? What roles do we have in strengthening them?

“To drive these points questions home, let us think of these basic facts: Nigeria loses at least $9 Billion to leaks in solid mineral mining annually, Nigeria generated N2.5 billion in royalties in 2018, of this sum, the seven strategic minerals mined contributed N1.07 billion, representing 49.7 per cent of the total royalty. Nigeria produces about 9,000 tons of gold annually. Of this sum, gold accounted for just N7.36 million. As at 2019, 44% of valid mineral titles for the seven strategic were 1,141 licenses.

“Only 43 mineral buying centres had 325 valid licenses, with an official gold output of 1,212.77 ounces estimated at N11.69 billion, with a gross royalty payment of N6.46 million by 31 companies. (Osun and Niger states contributing 70.36 per cent of the total production)- NEITI.”

She added: “This meeting, as you may know, is aimed at strengthening and increasing engagements between civil society actors and the government on ensuring fiscal justice in Nigeria’s solid mineral governance, and has as one of its hallmark features, engagement with oversight institutions tasked with fostering transparency and fiscal justice in Nigeria’s extractive industry. In this particular meeting, we will be examining the oversight role of the National Assembly, and the role of state governments.

“In addition, we will be examining the NEITI’s reports and the role of civil society organizations in disseminating them and holding the government accountable for promoting fiscal justice. Our core objectives for this engagement will be apparent to create enduring platforms for participatory governance in the solid mineral sector, advocate for fiscal justice in the governance of the extractive sector and to amplify grassroots voices demanding for accountability.

“Our target is that at the end of this dialogue, we will all come to some mutual agreement on how best civil society should engage NEITI and the National Assembly to promote transparency and accountability in the solid mineral sector, and on the way forward for promoting the rights of mining host communities. These resolutions will be made public to carry the rest of the polity along in the fulfilment of our joint aspirations.

“We hope that this meeting will forge dynamic and enduring partnerships that will result in a higher level of participatory governance needed to build stronger fiscal regimes, ensure social justice, the protection of extractive host communities in Nigeria, and the sustainable development of the sector. Let us collectively move the governance of the mining sector forward.”

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, said that effective oversight by state and non-state actors is increasingly important if the expansion, both in activities and revenues from the sector, will trickle down to the people.

He said: “As you are aware, mineral resource extraction has both positive and negative impacts on the people and the planet. And oftentimes, public discourse on resource extraction and governance tends to concentrate more on profits to companies and government revenue receipts to the detriment of its negative impacts. At NEITI, we believe profit-making, taxes and royalties collections must not be elevated at the expense of vulnerable groups in the minerals-bearing communities.

“I wish to note that our mandate and responsibility is not just to ensure transparency in the extractive sector by publishing sector-related information and data, we also work to stimulate and strengthen citizens participation in resource governance to push for accountability and policy reforms in the sector. We consider active citizens oversights across extractive sector value-chain as crucial and non-negotiable if went to achieve fiscal justice and prudent applications of minerals revenues. Companies must also live up to their responsibility and fulfil their commitments to host communities through Community Development Agreements (CDAs).”