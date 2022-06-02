Extradition suit: Abba Kyari gets court’s nod to file more evidence

A federal High court in Abuja has granted permission to the detained Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, to file more evidence against a suit by the federal government seeking to extradite him to United States of America for trial in criminal charges.

The request which was granted by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja was made via a motion on notice Thursday through his lead counsel Nureni Jimoh, SAN.

While arguing the motion on notice, Jimoh prayed the court to allow his client, Kyari bring additional documentary exhibits to establish his innocence in the charges against him.

Countering, the federal government counsel, Mr Pius Akuta, however opposed the request.

Akuta predicated his opposition on the ground that it was an attempt to cure deficiencies in the earlier documentary evidence adduced by the detained DCP Kyari.

But in a brief ruling, Justice Ekwo rejected the objection of the federal government and granted permission to Kyari to adduce further documentary exhibits to his own defense.

The judge said the court would have ample opportunity to determine the probate value to be attached to the additional evidence.

Justice Ekwo thereafter, fixed June 3 for definite hearing in the extradition suit instituted by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) on behalf of the federal government against Kyari.

The suit is seeking to extradite Kyari at the request of the American government to face trial in his indictment in an alleged internet fraud by a Nigerian, Abdulraman Abbas also known as Hushpuppi

The federal government had sought Kyari’s extradition to the United States (US) to answer a case over his alleged link with a fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

The federal government, through the Office of the AGF, had filed the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/249/2022.

The suit, titled: “Application for the Extradition of Abba Kyari to the U.S.,” was dated and filed on March 2.

While the AGF is the applicant, Kyari is the respondent in the application.

Kyari was formerly the head of the Inspector-General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT).

The application was filed under the Extradition Act, as part of the Nigerian government’s approval of the request by the U. S. for Kyari’s extradition.

