Eyakpobeyan wins national U18 women trials

Delta state youth female sprinter, Justina Tia Eyakpobeyan ran a blistering 11.35s to win the U18 national trials at the AFN U18, U20 National Trials and All Comers Athletics Championships ongoing at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Fakorede Adekalu of Ekiti state ran 10.29s to win the senior 100m race beating Adeyemi Sikiru Adewale of Oyo state who placed second with 10.34s and Thompson Saturday of Delta state who ran 10.62s. Afoke Victory Owhovoriole of Delta state won the senior women 100m with a time of 11.45s, as George Patience Oko of Cross Rivers state placed second with 11.76s, while Asemota Marvelous of Big Joe Club ran 11.82s to place third in the youth national trials and All Comers organised by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN).

Faith Okwose of Delta state ran 11.64s to place second in the U18 100m race behind Eyakpobeyan, while Jasmine Club’s Stella Oyebode placed third with a time of 11.79s. Adijatu Rejoice Sule ran 11.61s to win the U20 100m female race, followed by Elo Blessing Okpah of Delta state, who ran 11.65s and Funmilayo Adetutu Alaseloye of Easy Athletics Club who placed third in a time of 11.68s.

Delta state made it gold and silver in the men U18 100m as Israel Okon Sunday won with a time of 10.48s beating teammate, Daje Lucky who ran 10.60s, as John Caleb of Ogun state won bronze in 10.76s. Monday Ebuka of Dynamics Club win the U20 100m in 10.67s, followed by Olabode Enitan Toviho of D’Victors Club who ran 10.74s and Onaiwu Nosayaba of Big Joe Club who placed third in 10.90s.

Delta state also dominated the 110m hurdles which was won by Precious Okoye in 14.40s, Joel Iheakolam also of Delta state won silver in 14.44s, while Wisdom Musa of Favour S Club placed third with 14.57s.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

