Ezekwesili challenges Buhari to a debate

Allied Congress Party of Nigeria, ACPN presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to a 20 hour debate to defend his achievements or lack of it.

Affirming that debate by proxy should not be accepted by Nigerians, she said that those who shy away from presenting themselves before the people do not deserve to take the position of leadership.

Ezekwesili further stated that nothing less than 20 hours of debate is acceptable to a country of approximately 200 million people. She said that the debate should be split in five sessions of four hours each, or four sessions of five hours each. The first debate, according to her statement, should be held within a week of official campaign start by INEC on 18 November.

“It appears that there is a conspiracy of the minority to trivialize the issue of presidential debate in a bid to exempt President Muhammadu Buhari from defending his performance and presenting his plans before the Nigerian people. This is unacceptable. The people need to know why they should vote for each of the candidates, and they need to know now,” Ezekwesili said in a statement on Sunday.