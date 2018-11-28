Ezekwesili decries increasing violence against women

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, yesterday, decried the increasing rate of violence against women in Nigeria, describing it as alarming and worrisome, has said.

Ezekwesili in a statement she issued to commemorate the #ViolenceAgainstWomenDay, also regretted that despite the hardship confronted by women in Nigeria, they were still subjected to violence.

According to her, the case of violence against women has worsened in Nigeria to the extent it now starts from childhood.

“Nigerian women are going through the toughest challenge in the world. The recent takeover of Nigeria as the world headquarters of corruption justifies that Nigerian women are facing disappointing moments. A situation where women are molested, beaten, and harassed is not acceptable and should be condemned by all.

“Instead of the government of the day to work on eradicating violence against women, it is busy passing the bulk. The situation of women is now so bad that they have become preys in the hands of terrorists and negotiating tools of the federal government.

“Every day, I wake up to feel the pains of females who are born into families dominated with violence, where their fathers and mothers cannot make ends meet, and where they are exposed to the brutal beating of their mothers by fathers,” the ACPN presidential candidate said.

Ezekwesili, who urged Nigerian women not to lose hope, appealed to them to stand up for their rights as the 2019 election draws close by.