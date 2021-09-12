Ezekwesili elected into FDC board

Former Vice President, World Bank, Africa Region, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been elected as member of Fundação Dom Cabral Board of Trustees in Brazil.

Ezekwesili, an economic policy expert, who joins FDC board as its newest member will help the body consolidate in its objectives.

Apart from Ezekwesili, the founder and Global Chief Executive Officer of Stefanini, Marco Stefanini, as well as Founder/Board Chairman of MRV Engenharia, Rubens Menin, were also welcomed into the FDC board.

FDC ranked as the ninth best business school globally.

According to a statement on Sunday by spokesman to Ezekwesili, Mr Ozioma Ubabukoh, there of them are expected to contribute to the fulfilment of the institution’s mission of developing society through education, the statement added.

“Fundação Dom Cabral is honoured to announce the election of Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili as a member of its BoT, its highest decision-making body.

