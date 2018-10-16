Ezekwesili to Buhari: Rescue Leah, others from Boko Haram

Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli ‘Oby’ Ezekwesili has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to effect the release of kidnap victim, Leah Sharibu and others in Boko Haram captivity.

Sharibu is a female student of the Government Girls’ Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, who has been held in captivity since February 19, 2018, by the Islamic terrorist group on account of her Christian faith.

“Dear President @MBuhari, it is with a very burdened heart, that I beg of you this day, to please do everything possible to get #LeahSharibu #Hauwa and #Alice (the #TwoRann humanitarian aid workers) out of the den of their captors today. Give them the justice of rescue. Please,” Ezekwesili posted on Twitter.

Ezekwesili’s call is ever so urgent as this week marks the expiration of the deadline given by the insurgents to execute kidnap victims in their custody.

Oby who is a former Vice President of the World Bank for Africa is more recently known for her globally recognized #BringBackOurGirls advocacy for the return of over 200 Chibok schoolgirls abducted in 2014.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.