Ezekwesili urges Nigerians to vote against bad leaders

The presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has wished Nigerians a re-enactment of the wonders, joy and peace of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

She urged the people to use the opportunity of Christmas to pray and commit to actions that will make Nigeria realise its hidden greatness.

In a press statement yesterday to felicitate with Christians, the ACPN presidential candidate especially called on leaders in the country to emulate God “who gave Jesus Christ to humanity to live among us.”

Ezekwesili said, “That is why Christmas is all about giving to others.”

According to her, leaders must be ready to give of their all in sacrifice for the development of Nigeria.

“Christmas is one great celebration that reminds us of the need to have exemplary and sacrificial leadership in our country.

“Therefore, as leaders, we must be willing to emulate Christ and be willing to sacrifice for the development of Nigeria,” Ezekwesili said.

“While I congratulate Nigerians on this glorious Christmas day, let me also urge everyone of us to prepare to vote sensibly and break out of the stranglehold of bad leadership in 2019.

It is only then that our country can celebrate the Christmas of 2019 under the right quality of leadership that will bring joy to our nation and people.”