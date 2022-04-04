Ezinne: A century of dedication

Born on March 2, 1922, in the serene farming community of Ezi Ukwu Ama Oji in Ebunwana Edda, Afikpo South local government area of Ebonyi state, Mama marched on without slowing until she died a centenarian! The march was not a lonely one as she had God and Christ by her side, leading the way.

It was unfortunate that she was born when education was a scarce commodity, especially, for the girl-child. Her attempt to embrace the white man’s education ended in less than one term as a result of cultural barrier that weighed heavily against the feminine gender in those days.

She was undaunted and what she missed, all her children benefitted maximally from them. With the collapse of her dream of getting the white man’s education, she got married to Elder Kalu Ibiam Otu Ibiam of Ezi Amoba, Ogbu Edda, in 1945 and the union produced 10 children, though only three are alive today.

She embraced Christianity even before she got married as she always went to church with her namesake at Nna Agha’s residence called ‘Mission’, any time she visited her. When she got married, she continued with the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN). Her Christian life and service was further strengthened when she got born again during her visit to her late son, George, in Jos in 1990.

When she returned from that journey, she dissociated herself from idol worship and denounced everything about culture and tradition that were contrary to the word of God. Since then, she never looked back and, according to her, not regret her action.

Ezinne, as she was popularly called, was a woman of prayer and worship and could pray for hours on end, just as she was a staunch member of the Women’s Guild of RPCN, Ogbu Parish. She once served as the church treasurer.

She joined the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (RPCN) as soon as it started and remained rooted therein till her death. She was a lover of God, God’s work and God’s servants. She took care of evangelists and ministers of God that served in Ogbu Edda during her stay at home.

In the social circle, Mama was always visible. She was an official of Igbo Union, Kaduna, where she served as provost. While in Kaduna, she was a renowned trader, dealing on rice, yam, beans, dawa-dawa, among other items. In the village at Ogbu Edda, she was a big time farmer.

She was a caterer and her culinary prowess attracted people to engage her in cooking during ceremonies. Her kitchen was always the last bus stop of all as she usually threw it open for the hungry. It will not be out of place to describe her as “Owuru Oha”, one that cooks for the multitude.

Mama was a disciplinarian, philanthropist and a socialite and abhorred idleness. She remained sound, articulate and in control of her memory and senses even up to late last year when she spent lengthy sessions narrating her life story and the history of her lineage. Her memory never failed her even at this advanced age. Indeed, she could be described as a historian, a moving encyclopedia of our family history.

She was indeed a great woman leader, women mobiliser, a disciplinarian, highly influential and respected among her people and an accomplished home maker. She was widely travelled and spoke Igbo, Hausa and Pidgin English fluently.

It was the Hausa language that served as her unique selling point and gave her an edge over other Igbo traders and attracted many customers to her as a trader in Kaduna.

One of her grandsons, Winner Enyinnaya-Phillips, is happy that “she has passed on, I am happy that she made heaven but I will miss her love and care. Granny was loving, kind, humorous and caring”. His sister, Peculiar recalls Ezinne as truly a “mother-in-Israel. Your continuous prayers yielded much. Even in death, the glory of the Lord upon your life shines through. Thank you for taking such good care of me and bearing my childhood headaches”.

Treasure, another granddaughter of Ezinne, remembers her granny as “loving, caring, kind and even in old age she still played with me. She was always happy to see us whenever we come around on holidays… I loved her so much and was deeply saddened when I heard the news of her death. But her death is not something to mourn about but rejoice because she lived a good long life and died in Christ”.

Ezinne’s last daughter, Mrs Gold Eberechukwu Enyinnaya Phillips, remembers her mum as “a radical follower of Christ until your death. You loved God with passion and when the time was ripe the Lord took you home. I rejoice because you are in the best place of eternity, but I will weep because I will not enjoy your love and care again. You were a mother to many, not just your biological children. Many people and children who are now adults benefited from your exemplary kindness and benevolence”.

Her husband, Enyinnaya-Phillips, recalls his visit: I arrived Ogbu in year 2000 and told you I wanted to marry your last child and daughter. After your brief interview, you gave me your blessings right there in your kitchen. Thank you, ma, for believing in me even when my worth could not show in material things”.

Another son-in-law, Dr Joseph N. Chukwu, describes her as “gentle, loving, caring and affectionate” who was passionate in showing love and kindness to people.

Ezinne is survived by three children; they are Mr Dan Ogbonnaya Ibiam Jr., Mrs Mary Ndidamaka Chukwu (nee Ibiam), and Mrs. Gold Eberechukwu Enyinnaya-Philips (nee Ibiam). She left behind a brother, Mr. Okoro Anya Agwu, and sister, Madam Uka David Ukpai Anya.

Also left to mourn her are 11 grandchildren, among them are Dr Adaeze Elenna Ogbuagu (nee Ibiam); George Chinonso Ibiam; Charles Kelechi Ibiam; Frank Uchenna Ibiam; Miss Florence Chinazaekpere Chukwu; Bett Chisom Ibiam; Aondrea Chimzurum Ibiam and Kharissa Sochikaima Ibiam. She also left behind a great grandson, Chiemezikam Miguel Elenna Ogbuagu, and grandson-in-law, Engr. Elenna Anselem Ogbuagu.

Mr Ibiam, the surviving son of Ezinne, writes from Abuja.