F1 drivers welcome wider grid slots after penalties

Formula One drivers welcomed wider grid slots from Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix after Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso were penalised for missing their marks in the season’s first two races.

A spokesman for the governing FIA said on Thursday that the boxes would be 20cm wider for the race at Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit.

A central guideline will also be trialled on Friday to see whether that helps drivers align their cars correctly on the starting grid.

The grid positions were already enlarged by 20cm at the start of the season compared to last, with drivers struggling to see the markings after the sport switched to larger 18-inch wheels in 2022.

Both Alpine driver Ocon and Aston Martin’s Alonso, the most experienced driver in Formula One history with a record 357 starts, were handed five second penalties for the breaches in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Double world champion Alonso doubted the central line would make much of a difference.

“You approach the box looking sideways, so you’re not looking forward, so that’s the biggest difficulty,” he told reporters. “But the 20cm will help I guess.

