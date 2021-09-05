FA Chairman thanks donors as Ekiti Bees return home



Ekiti State FA Chairman, Mr. Bayo Olanlege, has appreciated the state government and all those who donated generously towards the Ekiti State U-15 football team (Ekiti Bees)’s participation at the National Youth Games qualifiers which was held at the Ilaji resort, Ibadan, Oyo state.



The Ekiti State government through the Ekiti State Sports Council led by the charismatic Chairman, Mrs Olusola Osetoba, the Cadet Team Adviser, Mr. Wole Olusola, the Team Coordinator, Mr. Aziz Kàkà Ogunlayi. Mr. Rotimi Arabi, the Moba Local Football Council Adviser and Proprietor of Triple 44 Football Academy, Mr. Olatunji Okuku, Leader of Ekiti State Football Association, Dr. Isaac Ayodele, the Team’s Welfare Director and Secretary, Gbonyin LFC, Mr. Adewunmi Femi and Mr. Wale Raji, the Team Manager of Ikere United FC.



He also showered encomium on other donors which included Mr. Hakeem Saadu, the Vice Chairman, Ekiti East LFC and Mr. Opeyemi Fabunmi who is the Secretary of Efon Local Football Council .



Furthermore, the Ekiti FA Chairman expressed his displeasure in the organisation of the biannual sports event and feels a better arrangement could have been made.



“The young boys were asked to play two matches within the space of two hours.

“The Ekiti Bees finished their first game against Lagos U-15 at about 6pm and were asked to get ready for their next match against a fresh Oyo U-15 side who have not played any game by 8pm the same day, despite pleas from the Ekiti Bees technical crew and several calls from us which the head of the event failed to answer,” the visibly angry sports administrator exclaimed.

