FA Cup: Bayelsa United, Queens are 2021 Champions

Nigeria National League campaigner Bayelsa United Sunday evening defeated highly rated Nasarawa United by 4-3 on penalties shoot out to emerged winners of this year Aiteo Cup at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City drawing curtains on the Nigeria Football Federation 20/21 football calendar.

With the victory, the team will now represent Nigeria at the CAF Confederation Cup.

The match ended 2-2 at regulation time. In the ensuing penalties shoot out the South south team triumphed scoring 4 while Nasarawa were able to manage 3.

Chinedu Ohanachom and Aliyu Abdullahi scored for Nasarawa United, while Okardi Inikurogha and Emo James scored for Bayelsa United.