FA Cup: Liverpool beat Manchester City, land in final

Liverpool have booked their place in the FA Cup final on 14 May after they picked up a memorable 3-2 win over Manchester City at Wembley on Saturday.

The Reds appeared to have done all the hard work early as they went in at half-time with a 3-0 lead thanks to an Ibrahima Konate header and a Sadio Mane brace.

The first of those Mane goals came from a disaster for stand-in goalkeeper Zack Steffen as he dallied on the ball and the Senegalese forward lunged to tap in from close range.

Jack Grealish scored straight after the break, but that did not appear to be enough as Liverpool controlled the game, until Bernardo Silva struck in injury time to make things very tense at the end.

Jurgen Klopp’s men just about hung on despite chances for Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling at the death causing a nail-biting end for the Reds fans in north London.

Chelsea and Crystal Palace meet in the second semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.