FA Cup: Silas apologises for missing penalty

2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League Golden Boot Winner, Silas Nwankwo, has shared a statement on the Nasarawa United’s Media platform following the Solid Miners’ loss to Bayelsa United at last Sunday night’s 2021 Aiteo Federation Cup final in Benin City, Edo state.
In a not-too-lengthy post, Silas, who was one of two United’s players to miss a penalty during the shootout, said: “I wish to tender my unreserved apologies to my teammates, my coaches, management, and great supporters of Nasarawa United for bringing shame and heartbreak to you.
“Honestly, I don’t even know where to start and how to string words together to suit how I have been feeling since my penalty miss on Sunday in Benin City.
“Everyone knows I had a great league season, and had given my best each time I was given the opportunity.
“When it comes to taking spot kicks, I would never hesitate to do that because I have confidence in myself because I have scored three times for the Solid Miners from the spot, both in the league and FA Cup this ended season, but on that fateful day, something didn’t add up, and I must say I have let my teammates down as well as disappointing the expectations of over two million great people of Nasarawa State and beyond who had supported us to win the Aiteo Federation Cup final, especially after not being able to pick a continental ticket in the NPFL.”
The prolific striker who scored nineteen (19) goals for Nasarawa United in the recently concluded league season and three(3) in the FA Cup added that “Nasarawa United hadn’t won a major title since it was founded in 2002, and just a penalty kick against Bayelsa United would have given us that coveted trophy and change the storyline. But football was cruel to me.”
A former player of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure, Silas Nwankwo joined the Lafia-based Solid Miners in the beginning of the 2020/21 NPFL Season, and didn’t disappoint in proving his worth on the big stage.