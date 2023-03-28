FAAN bans unruly passenger from Abuja airport over destruction of assets





The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it has arrested an aggrieved passenger, Oghenemini Oyibo Great, who forced the boarding gate door and damaged the lock.

The Ag. GM Corporate Affairs FAAN, Mrs Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze in a press release issued on Monday, in Abuja, said no major injury was sustained by the passengers and staff.

She said the suspect was arrested by a joint team of security personnel and brought to Crime Intelligence and Investigation Unit (CIIU) office of the aviation security.

“He was interrogated and statement was taken from him. The airport staff at the boarding gate witnessed the incident.

“The suspect with seat number 10c Air Peace Flight P47172 was transferred to the Airport Police Command on transfer form number 0387470 and was received by inspector Benson with force identification number 17289.

“The airport wishes to declare him persona non-grata. He will no longer be allowed to fly out or into Abuja airport,” she said.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

