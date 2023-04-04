FAAN commissions N12bn 10 brand new fire fighting vehicles

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) at the weekend in Lagos commissioned ten brand new, high capacity firefighting vehicles valued at over N12 billion as part of the plan to improve safety of flight operations at Nigerian airports.

Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu noted that in fostering safety and security of flight operations, the federal government has focused on the tripod of rehabilitation and upgrade of infrastructure, capacity building, and training and manpower development for the sector.

The MD noted that comprehensive training programmes have been arranged for the users of the vehicles and the mechanical department to ensure the vehicles are not only used as specified by the manufacturers but also maintained accordingly.

Yadudu disclosed that eight new water tankers for continuous agent applications, eleven ambulances, two brand new Response Commanders’ Vehicles, and Aircraft Removal and Recovery Equipment have also been procured and deployed to various airports.

The FAAN helmsman explained that the Lion Volkan 6×6 Brand, Major Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting Vehicles (MFFV), carries 14,000 litres of water, 1,700 litres of foam, 250kg powder capacity each, and monitors the discharge rate of between 6,000 litres to 10,000 litres per minute with an acceleration rate of 0-80km per hour in 30 seconds.

Each of the truck which he added possesses limitless capacity to discharge while in motion, and also equipped with under chassis nozzles to tackle running fuel fire would be deployed to the Murtala Muhammad Airport in Lagos, the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, and Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

“For the first time the Fire Chiefs have their Response Commanders’ Vehicles, the two new Prado jeeps were deployed to MMA and NAIA respectively, more will also be procured in due course.”

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who performed the commissioning ceremony, commended the management of FAAN affirming that the fire tenders plays a critical role in any airport.

