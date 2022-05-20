FAAN confirms flight resumption, corpse on runway during inspection

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that normal flight operations have resumed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos that was temporarily closed on Thursday.

Flight operations were closed between 1:10a.m and 3:43a.m as a result of the discovery of a mangled unidentified human body found on Runway 18R of the international wing.

FAAN’s acting general manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs. Faithful Hope-ivbaze, who gave the confirmation in a statement in Lagos on Friday, said flight operations resumed at 3:43a.m.

Hope-ivbaze confirmed that the runway was shut down because an unidentified corpse was found on Runway 18R/36L on May 19 at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Airport Lagos.

She said flight operations had resumed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, after removal of the mangled body on the runway.

Hope-ivbaze, said a motorised cleaner that was cleared to carry out sweeping of the runway discovered the remains at about 1:06a.m and notified the relevant departments.

“As a result, between 1:10a.m and 3:43a.m, the runway was temporarily closed to allow for immediate evacuation of the remains. Flight operations resumed at 3:43a.m,” she said.

The FAAN spokesperson said investigations were on-going and that a report would be issued accordingly. (NAN)

