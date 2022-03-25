FAAN, Lagos partner to develop new access roads to airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN and Lagos state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to construct ancillary road infrastructure that will create seamless vehicular connectivity to the airport through Alimosho axis.

The agreement gives legal backing and concession of right-of-way for the construction of a new perimeter expressway to link Shasha Road to the Airport Complex.

The development is expected to decongest the existing Lagos-Abeokuta corridor, and reduce journey time in commuting to the airport.

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, jointly supervised the signing of the agreement by the Lagos Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, and the FAAN Managing Director, Captain Rabiu Yadudu.

Speaking on the infrastructure MoU, Sanwo-Olu said the partnership with FAAN further testified to a new era of productive collaboration between Lagos and the Federal Government, which was not the case between 1999 and 2015.

The Governor said by President Buhari’s commitment, fairness and respectful leadership, Lagos infrastructure story had changed for the better, with the benefits emerging in terms of improved quality of life for the residents.

In the coming months, Sirika said there would be a partnership with the Lagos State Government on development of a rail project to connect the nearby local airport to the new international terminal.

The perimeter expressway will be constructed in four phases across six local councils, with the first phase spanning a 9-km toll road from Shasha to the airport. There will be a toll-free alternative route from Shasha towards Agege Motor Road en route to the airport.

The second phase of the Lagos-FAAN road project will open the airport to the northern connection on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway. Other phases include linkage to Egbe, Isolo, Mushin and Okota roads.