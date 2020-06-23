FAAN moves corporate headquarters to Abuja



The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has moved its corporate headquarters to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)

This is in compliance with the directive of the Federal Ministry of Aviation that all agencies in the sector relocate their corporate headquarters to Abuja.

The General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu, in a press release issued on Tuesday said this movement was aimed at ensuring operational efficiency, while also improving the quality of service delivery to our esteemed customers.

She said the managing director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, directors and other critical members of staff of the authority had since relocated to the new FAAN headquarters in Abuja.