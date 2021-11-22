FAAN/NAF signs MoU for resumption of operations in Benue

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria FAAN and Nigeria Airforce Monday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resume civil flight operations in Makurdi.

The civil flight operations route according to FAAN will be from Makurdi to Abuja to Lagos and Lagos to Abuja to Makurdi.



Director of legal, FAAN, Clifford Omozeghian, said the Civil aviation operations by the Airport Authority in Makurdi would serve as a catalyst of development in Benue state.



He promised to deliver on the terms of the memorandum entered with them, adding that flight operations will resume by December.

James Gwani, Air Officer Training and Operations, Nigeria Air Force, who represented Chief of Air Staff noted that the decision to sign joint user agreement for the civil flight operations was to fulfill their cooperate social responsibility.



He said the Air Force has enjoyed a good relationship with the Benue government and people over the years, adding that the state government was instrumental for most of the achievements recorded by the Air Force in the state.



Also, Governor Samuel Ortom, while speaking at the occasion, commended both the Air Force and FAAN for allowing flight operations in the state, noting that the bad nature of Nigerian roads coupled with insecurity has made air travel the safest in the country.

“I believe that with the resumption of flight operations, within a short time, things will begin to change for better in the state and the economy of the state will also improve.”

He said the Nigerian Air Force in particular have been of great support, adding that facilities in the command, such as hospital, the aerodrome, among others have been of great use to the people in the state.