FAAN, NAMA image makers bag NIPR fellowships

Acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs Department of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Faithful Hope-Ivbaze and the Duty General Manager, Public Affairs at the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mrs. Evelyn Njoku.

were recently inaugurated as Fellows of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The two leading PR woman in the aviation industry underwent a rigorous presentation amidst other screening processes.

Hope-Ivbaze becomes the first female and the second sitting General Manager to reach achieve the height in the Corporate Affairs Department in FAAN.

On ground to celebrate the duo was the Acting Managing Director of NAMA, Mr. Lawrence Pwajok and Directors of Commercial and Business Development, Mr Abdulkadir Rafindadi and Aviation Security Services, Grp. Capt. Usman S. Sadiq who represented the Managing Director of FAAN, Capt.Rabiu Yadudu.

The event, which took place at the 2022 NIPR Summit and Annual General Meeting at the International Conference Center in Abuja has as its theme “Citizens Summit For National Integration, Peace and Security.”

