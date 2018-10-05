FAAN rebrands SERVICO with new dress code

In celebration of the Customer Service week 2018, the SERVICOM department of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria FAAN, embarked on a road walk to appreciate its numerous customers across airports.

The road walk was help simultaneously at all airports managed by FAAN.

The train of SERVICOM officers at the Lagos airport clad in SERVICOM T-shirts and caps moved from the FAAN headquarters to the FAAN Human Resources building, the Medical center to the General Aviation Terminal One and along the airport road to the International airport were the train terminated.

They were received on arrival at the MMIA by the Airport Manager, Mrs. Victoria Shinaba.

The general manager of of SERVICOM, Mrs. Ebele Okoye, said the essence of the week with the Theme: ‘Excellence Happens Here’ this year’s celebration was different because they would be unveiling the New Face of SERVICOM in all airports.

The New Face she explained would be a new dress code for SERVICOM officers to distinguished them from other FAAN staff.

“I salute Engr. Saleh Dunoma who has approved the making of new dresses, jackets with head caps and the ID cards to show When they dress up, the men the ties and the ladies in caps by the time we unveil this tomorrow, as soon as you enter any airport tomorrow you will be able to identify who a customer service officer is”.

Okoye noted that the dress code would not be Ceremonial but to be worn 5-days a week, “we are planning to have a jeans that will be worn and a T-shirt that will be worn only on Friday but from Monday till Thursday, you are going to see our people in jackets, the trousers and the cap to fit and the tie to fit in with it”.

She said the week was a global event where the department concerned in any business remember the customer and show appreciation to them for their patronage.

“You know if you don’t have these customers your business will not thrive, the FAAN has made it a point of duty in all airports to appreciate both our external customers and those at government agencies who have joined hands to help us and ensure passengers have a hitch free facilitation while using our airports”