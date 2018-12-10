FAAN withdraws fire, security services from Kebbi airport, others over debt 

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has withdrew its security officers and airport fire and rescue services from Gombe, Kebbi and Bebi airports following the airports’ debt to the authority up to the tune of N607,289,972.

Bebi airport is in Cross River state.

FAAN also said Kebbi and Bebi airports are indebted to the tune of N124,547,240 and N76,772,948 respectively without any concerted effort to pay up the debt.

FAAN, through its General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu in a press statement issued on Sunday notified airlines, passengers and the general public that effective midnight of Sunday December 9, 2018.

“We are constrained to withdraw the services of our Security officers and Airport Fire and Rescue Services from Gombe, as well as Kebbi and Bebi airports (Cross River).

” The Authority has issued a notice to Airmen (NOTAM) to this effect so as to give operators into the airports the opportunity to review there logistics plan,” She said.