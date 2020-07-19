FAAN’s claims against Fintiri political witch-hunt – Aide

The alleged violation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt airport last Tuesday by the Adamawa state governor, Alhaji Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has been described as a calculated political campaign to smear the image of the governor.

According to the media aide of the governor, Mr. Solomon Kumangar, the allegation may not be unconnected with his position as the Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP campaign committee for the forthcoming Edo state Governorship election in September.

Governor Fintiri was in Port Harcourt last Tuesday night where he attended a strategic meeting ahead the Edo state election with other governors of the PDP at the instance of the River state governor, Nyesom Wike, where Fintiri later addressed the media on the outcome of the meeting.

According to Kumangar, who is the Director -General, Media and Communication to the Governor, the FAAN’s allegations were a far cry from the event that took place at the airport, stressing that the governor observed all the protocols he was asked to follow.

He wondered why an event that took place on Tuesday could now gain such prominence on Thursday if there is no ulterior motives by the federal government.

He also debunked the FAAN claim that the governor came in with 8 persons on his entourage but affirmed that only 6 persons followed the state chief executive to Port Harcourt.

He said “one wonders at how falsehood can be concocted in such a manner to rubbish the image of a law abiding citizen of our dear country.

“Even the FAAN staff on duty didn’t know that it was a governor that was passing by because he conducted himself without any attempt to draw attention to himself that he was a VIP”

“This is a mere political witch hunt against perceived opposition parties, the unfortunate allegations are not unconnected with the forthcoming Governorship election coming up in Edo state.

“His Excellency was in Port Harcourt to strategize with his fellow Governors in the PDP and he as the Vice Chairman of party’s Campaign team for the Edo election later addressed the press on the outcome of the meeting”

The spokesman challenged the FAAN to make public video recording of the event since it claimed such exits to enable the public to know what transpired instead of the malicious accusations.