Face your problems, Saraki tells APC

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki yesterday reacted to All Progressives Congress ( APC) mockery of his alleged poor performance at the just concluded presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

The APC had through a statement issued by its acting National Publicity Secretary , Yekina Nabena mocked Saraki for coming a distant third in the primaries with just 317 votes compared to 693 votes scored by Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal who came second and 1,532 votes scored by Alhaji Abubakar Atiku who emerged winner.

Nabena in the statement titled: “A rolling stone that gathers no moss” , said Saraki’s poor performance was as a result of lack of trust PDP members had in him having been known for treacherous politics over the years.

“The disappointing performance of Sen. Bukola Saraki at the Presidential Election Convention of the PDP is a befitting end to the ambition of a greedy, untrustworthy and double-dealing politician.

With a miserly 317 votes, behind Aminu Tambuwal’s 693 votes and Atiku Abubakar’s 1532 votes, the PDP delegates have given clear indication that they are fed up with Saraki’s political style.

“When a leader cannot be trusted, cannot be relied upon, and cannot keep agreements, the people take due cognizance and records of these actions and respond with their votes at the appropriate time”, he said .

But Saraki in a counter statement signed by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, told the APC to face multiple of self inflicted problems facing it by not pocknosing into his personal affairs and that of the PDP.

The statement reads: “We have noted the irresponsible statement issued by the APC spokesman, Yekinni Nabena.

We know that he and the leadership of the APC are always incensed and disturbed at the mere hearing of the name, Saraki.

It is also notable that Nabena and the APC are always concerned about the developments in the opposition party, the PDP.

“However, we believe that with the ‘civil war’ that Adams Oshiomhole and Yekinni Nabena have ignited in the APC and the very low level that they have dragged the party, in such manner that the ruling party is wallowing in confusion and disorganization, they have too much to pre-occupy them than to be poking their noses in what happens to Saraki or the PDP.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.