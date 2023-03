The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan have welcomed their third baby, named Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg.

This was disclosed in a post made by Zuckerberg on Instagram, Friday.

He wrote, “Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You’re such a little blessing.

“Lots of love. Happy to share that Max and August are getting a new baby sister next year!” he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the couple on social media.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp