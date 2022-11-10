Factional NANS leaders unite as ASUU resumes, attributes resolution to Asiwaju, Okowa, Badaru

Stakeholders in the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANs) popularly known as THE NATIVES, have united the factional leader of the Association, Comrade Farouk Umar with the President, Comrade Usman Barambu to form a strong Association as students resume school after the ASUU strike.

At a news conference in Abuja, the Chairman of the NATIVES, Comrade Olalekun Smart, said that various dispute resolution mechanism were used to achieve the result for the welfare and well-being of Nigeria students at home and in the diaspora.

Comrade Farouk Umar said he stepped aside for peace and unity in NANs and urged his supporters to give maximum loyalty to the NANs President.

Comrade Umar explained that some political leaders, Asiwaju Bola Amhed Tinubu, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa state contributed to the resolution of the crisis in NANs.

He explained that Asiwaju Bola Amhed Tinubu had invited him to join his campaign council and that since NANs was apolitical, he needed to step aside.

Speaking, Comrade Barambu gave an assurance of an inclusive government and advised students across the Country to get their voters card and participate actively in the forth coming General Election.

Comrade Barambu stressed that the interest of students would continue to be given priority throughout his administration.

Recall that after the NANS convention few months ago at the Old Parade ground, Abuja from where Comrade Usman Barambu emerged as President, other aggrieved members also declared Comrade Farouk Umar as a factional President of NANs.

During a News Conference in Abuja, the Chairman of the Natives, Comrade Smart said after the challenges of END SARS and ASUU strike, it was important the students have a common front to ensure smooth academic activities, and described the coming together as a win win situation.

He stressed that there was no victor , no vanquish.

A former NANs President, Comrade Jude Imagwe stressed the need for sustained unity and peace in the Association for the benefit of students.

He commended Comrade Umar and his supporters giving him an assurance of support always for his sacrifice.