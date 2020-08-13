Faculty wins grant for indigenous language research

The Faculty of Languages and Communication Studies at the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai (IBBUL), has received a grant to research into the state of “Language Education and Translation” in Niger state.

The research grant was awarded by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

Leader of the research team, Professor Amos Iheanacho, said the study would enhance the study of Arabic, English, French and the three major indigenous languages of Nupe Hausa and Gbagyi, in the state.

According to the don, the study will also boost literacy education in Nupe, Hausa and Gbagyi, among the 38 languages spoken in Niger state.

“It will further help in the implementation of Nigeria’s National Policy on Education (NPE) and, consequently, in the improvement of education in the state,” he said.

Iheanacho, who is a Professor of French Language, noted that members of the research team were drawn from the departments of Arabic, English and French at the university.