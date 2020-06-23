Failure of governance in Nigeria

Professor Chinua Achebe, one of the most famous African writers, an eminent African novelist and critic – once said, ‘The trouble with Nigeria is simply and squarely a failure of leadership.’

Our leaders from the first republic to this fourth republic are simply and squarely testifying the analysis and understanding of the novelist in his attempt to define Nigerian context and its leadership. And this is what exactly Mr. Buhari is testifying to in our eyes.

Nigeria to some extent is a debating society – where everyone is free to express his/ her opinions and views – bring ideas on how to make the country better. Unfortunately, there are many political analysts – social critics, deconstructionists, columnists and many other categories of writers who write on a daily basis but Nigeria seems not to be the same again.

As we think or read about the world’s powerful people and government. One may ask, who holds the power and government? How did that person or group get the power? As I also argued in one of my articles titled ‘Buhari Develops Rhythms’ – I pointed out that democracy anywhere in the world is not driven by logical principles. Elections only determine or guarantee that the most popular not the best candidate should win. Factors that give any candidate standing for an election are largely driven by emotions not logical impulses. This is exactly what happened in America four years ago and Nigeria in the 2015 and 2019 elections.

The indices used in determining the outcome of any hypothetical election, as they say, are Communication, skills, preparedness for the job, cosmopolitanism and possession of a vast network. Unfortunately, most of the people around our political circle and leadership are lacking those indices. This is one of the reasons why we are here today.

We would tell our grandchildren the story of a man to teach them what persistence means. We will tell them our side of the story and their story as well — the story of a man who contested three times – went to court three times – cried not for giving a chance to fix Nigeria – a man who was ridiculed, insulted by many desperate politicians, laughed at him every time he lost an election. He lost three times over 12 years, but refused to give up. He could have retired from politics many times but he did not — and because he did not retire or quit he got victory in a season of change mantra for his country.

Today, Buhari is still in the first minute of a ninety-minute game. When one thinks of Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Thomas Sankara of Burkina Faso – some of the brightest leaders ever to emerge from Africa. Here is Buhari a man of integrity, as they say, a symbol of hope, morality and rectitude. After good five years in office, Buhari has failed woefully as a leader of the giant Africa.

We were the leading economies with $ 406bn followed by Egypt and South Africa in 2015. Here we are, not industrialized; even Ghana is more industrialized than Nigeria at six percent. No electricity, healthcare, security, education and may more. Buhari’s government cannot be said to have done anything. A small group of people who were in secret plans to get power are now toying with our future by exercising disproportionate influence on us.

According to a graphic presentation of Nigeria revenue – from 1960 – 1999, Nigeria earned 4.8 trillion. From 1999 – 2011, Nigeria earned 30 trillion. Now, how many trillions Nigeria earned from 2011 – 2020?

The incessant borrowings of Buhari’s administration is quite alarming. With these loans: $2.36b, $22.7b, $7b, $3.4b and $5.51b – PMB is perilously steering us to the cliff.

The appalling utterances coming out from the presidency by the spokesmen of the President in the name of defence are clear indications that the polity is surrounded by political opportunists, vultures and desperate politicians.

The APC at the moment is in chaos due to lack of internal principles and justice. And we are watching the unfolded situation. Furthermore, ruling parties in Africa are always desperate to retain power. They do not mind utilizing any method, however disgraceful to retain power at any cost.

At this moment, we must wake up from our slumber — realize that Nigeria can be understood backward but it must be lived forward.

We must concentrate on our unity and development.

We must sit down and listen to ourselves.

We can also act at our own individual capacity and level of understanding. The way cannot safely leave the political economy to college professors. The same way, we cannot safely leave politics to politicians.

We must participate and contribute to get our country out of these predicaments.

May God see us through these trying times!

