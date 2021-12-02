‘Fake certificates’: Kaduna govt set to sack 233 teachers

Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB) is set to sack 233 teachers for presenting fake certificates in an ongoing verification of certificates, Kadsubeb Chairman, Tijjani Abdullahi has said.



Briefing the media in Kaduna on Thursday, Abdullahi said as part of the latest verification exercise, which started in April 2021, they have verified 451 certificates from nine institutions while they are awaiting response from five institutions.

He noted that 233 of the 451 certificates were disowned by the institutions that issued them the certificates.





According to KADSUBEB, the latest verification is part of its continuous quest to improve standards in public basic schools. “As part of its responsibility to ensure that all teachers actually have the qualifications they presented, the Board launched a certificate verification exercise in April 2021 to ensure that all our teachers have the requisite credentials that constitute the basic qualifications for employment as teachers. “So far, the Board has verified 451 certificates by contacting the institutions that awarded the certificates. Nine of the 13 institutions contacted have responded, as at today. The responses from the institutions show that 233 teachers presented fake certificates. This represents 51% of the 451 certificates on which responses have been received from the awarding institutions.

“One institution disowned 212 of these 233 fake certificates. The Board will dismiss the 233 teachers who presented these fake certificates, while their files will be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice to initiate prosecution for forgery. The

Board will continue to check the integrity of the certificates presented by teachers to ensure that this critical profession is not devalued by impostors. “As part of our duty of transparency, the names of the 233 teachers found to have presented fake certificates will be uploaded on the website of the Kaduna state government today. “The Board also wishes to inform the people of Kaduna state that it will be conducting the competency test for teachers. The Board will follow up the competency test with series of training programmes, organised in batches for teachers.

“This will begin in January 2022 for 12,254 teachers. The Board has signed MoUs with the National Teachers Institute, the College of Education, Gidan Waya, and the Federal College of Education, Zaria, to conduct the training exercise,” Tijjani Abdullahi said.