‘Fake employment’: Nasarawa assembly suspends director, entire bureau staff

The Nasarawa state House of Assembly committee on education, science and technology, Monday, directed the state commissioner for finance, Haruna Adamu Ogbole, to suspend Mr. Sulley Daheer, the director of salaries bureau and all staff of the salaries department with immediate effects.

The chairman of the committee, Hon. Daniel Ogazi, gave the directive when the management of the ministry of finance, ministry of education and Teachers’ Service Commission (TSC) appeared before the committee in Lafia.

He has also directed for the sealing of the office of the state salaries bureau pending the conclusion of investigation into the matter.



“We hereby direct the commissioner for finance to suspend the director salaries bureau and all the staff of the salaries department pending the outcome of investigation into the fake employment of 38 secondary school teachers in the state.



“We have invited you to know how the names of the purported and fake 38 secondary school teachers have got into the pay roll of the state government,” he said.



Earlier, the state commissioner for Finance, Haruna Adamu Ogbole, and his education counterpart, Hajiya Fati Sabo, had denied knowledge of the purported employment of the teachers as well as directive for their inclusion into the payroll of the state government.



On his part, Mr. Sulley Daheer, the Director Salaries Bureau said he neither received any memo, nor given any directive for the inclusion of the 38 secondary school teachers into the pay roll of the state government.



Mr. Anthony Ladan, a senior accountant in the salaries bureau admitted including the 38 teachers names into the pay roll of the state government without the directive from the commissioner of finance and director, salaries bureau.



He said he received a letter for the inclusion of the teachers into the pay roll from one Mr John Nuhu whom he knows as a staff of the Teacher Service Commission (TSC).



Ladan added that he did not know that John Nuhu had left the service when he brought the letter containing the 38 names which he claimed was from the ministry of education through the commissioner of finance without knowing that the documents were fake.