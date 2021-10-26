Fake injury claim: Whyte breaks silence

Dillian Whyte has rubbished claims he faked injury to pull out of his fight against Otto Wallin, and wants to face WBC champion Tyson Fury next.

Last week Whyte, 32, withdrew from this Saturday’s bout with a shoulder injury, with Sweden’s Wallin and his promoter insisting the fight be rescheduled.

But that now appears unlikely.

“This is a no-brainer. Tyson Fury is considered the best heavyweight ever,” Briton Whyte said

“So fight him or fight somebody who doesn’t even know how to speak properly.

“All he does is cry. Him and [promoter Dmitriy] Salita cry like babies. Crying he’s lost £15,000 on training camp. I spent ten times the amount of that on training camp.”

The WBC recently announced plans to order their champion Fury, 33, to defend his belt against their interim title holder.

That is Whyte, and he will remain as such despite the decision to pull out of the fight against Wallin.

Wallin’s promoter Dmitriy Salita is pushing to have the fight rebooked, while his heavyweight insisted he wants to see evidence of Whyte’s injury.

Whyte has been left unimpressed with comments by Wallin.

“People know I don’t pull out of fights,” he said.

“My shoulder just completely shut down – I was in pain. Come out of the ring and said something’s not right here.

“This ain’t right for me to complain about. We went and did an MRI [scan] the next day and it showed my shoulder was way worse than I thought it was. I wanted to fight.

“I said if we managed it, got an injection before the fight, I’ll fight. I didn’t want to pull out. But no, because you get idiots like Salita and Wallin talking crap.

“Wallin was a hand-picked cherry. He wasn’t a voluntary, he was just someone I picked [to fight].”

He added: “I wanted to fight. I begged them to fight. If I need surgery after, I need surgery after. I’ve done it before, nothing new to me.”