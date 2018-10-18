Fake news, hate speech threats to 2019 poll – Lai

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has identified fake news and hate speech as major threats to the 2019 general elections.

He also disclosed that the federal government had spent N2.7trillion on infrastructure in the last three and a half years.

While priding Muhammadu Buhari administration as dislodging the Boko Haram insurgents, the minister said prior to Buhari’s coming, the insurgents were controlling territories almost the size of Lebanon.

Mohammed made the submissions in a presentation at The Chatham House in London on Wednesday.

According to him, the 2019 poll will indicate whether or not Nigerians had learnt any lessons from the ethno-religious tension which characterised the last general elections.

“As the 2019 general elections approach, Nigeria faces a new challenge, a threat not just to the country peace and security, but indeed its very existence.

It is the dual challenge of fake news and hate speech.

“Yes, the fake news problem is not unique to Nigeria, but it poses a more potent threat to the country because of its multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multicultural status.

It is also a clear and present danger to the nation’s unity.

Naysayers have latched onto the fake news phenomenon to exploit the country’s fault lines and inflame passion.

“For example, the BBC recently did a report on how fake news is aggravating the persistent farmers-herders clashes.

Pictures of gun-toting herdsmen from other lands are routinely used to depict the herdsmen in Nigeria.

Age-long clashes between farmers and herders have suddenly been dressed in the garb of religion and ethnicity.

“ Ignored is the fact that the clashes have become more persistent because of a mixture of many factors, including population explosion, effects of climate change, keener contest for dwindling natural resources and sheer criminality.

Religion and ethnicity are not the reasons for these clashes,” the minister explained.

According to him, “Nigeria continues to struggle to forge a national consensus, to accept its diverse ethnic groups as the source of its national power and cohesion, irrespective of religion, status, culture and geographical location.

The challenge is made more daunting by the fact that the large country is occupied by diverse people, with diverse languages and culture.

In other words, it is a multi-national state, a conglomeration of ethnic nations, each with its distinctive character and ethos.

“Why is the question of national unity so important? This is simply because without a united country, all its component parts will be working at cross purposes with conflicting signals that will constantly threaten the foundation and the very existence of the country.

“This is more so in a country as diverse as Nigeria, which has had sufficient doses of ethnic and religious strives at various times in its nationhood journey, including a bitter, 30-month civil war and the Boko Haram insurgency.

“The relevance of the topic is also accentuated by the fact that, in the next few months, Nigeria will be returning to the polls for the general elections.

“The run-up to the 2015 general elections tested the nation’s unity, in no small measure, and it remains to be seen whether we, the people, have learnt any lessons as we move closer to the 2019 polls.” “Since coming into office, the Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on an unprecedented renewal of the nation’s infrastructure, investing an unprecedented N2.7 trillion on roads, rails, power and other similar projects.

“But it is not enough to embark on these projects, it is important to let the public know the extent and spread of such projects to foster a sense of national unity.

This explains why we kick-started a nationwide tour of Federal Government projects nationwide, with not less than 25 journalists accompanying me on each trip.

