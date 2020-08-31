‘Fake news threat to democratic values, Nigerians’

Director, Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD-West Africa), Mr. Idayat Hassan, has said fake news has become common and detrimental to the democratic values of the nation, and should be tackled because it poses as a threat to Nigerians.

The CCD-West Africa boss stated this in Abuja during a webinar Hackathon meeting on Combating Disinformation and Fake News in Northern Nigeria.

“In recent times, fake news and disinformation around politics, governance, elections and conflict in Nigeria have become common. Their commonality is not only threat to our democratic values and existence, they also pose serious challenge to the mutual and peaceful coexistence of diverse Nigerians. That is clearly a challenge that we, as civil society organisation with mandate of safeguarding and promoting democratic culture, values and existence believed must do everything possible to avert,” he stated.

According to Hassan, the hackathon wass to generate concrete and realistic ideas and solutions that will help combat disinformation and fake news particularly in northern Nigeria.

“We believed opening up for ideas and solutions to emerge from variety of people is a good strategy to address fake news, that is the reason we announced call for application to the hackathon months back and received in total, two hundred (200) applications from numerous individuals wanting to showcase their ideas at the hackathon and after review we shortlisted fifty (50) young men and women from Northern Nigeria.

“Out of these twenty (20) participants, three (3) best ideas or solutions will be selected by team of expert judges over the next three (3) days of brainstorming sessions. Prizes have been reserved for the best three (3) ideas that will emerge. The prizes include winning 1000 dollars, opportunity to participate in the regional hackathon as well as fellowship.”

Hassan urged participants to join CDD-West Africa as they remain focused and determined in the pursuit of seeing a society where fake news and disinformation aren’t constructed, shared or promoted.