Fake soldier soliciting release of suspect arrested in Ogun

One Segun Ogundeji, who was fully dressed in military uniform to solicit for the release of a suspect at the police divisional headquarters in Sango Ota area of Ogun State has been arrested for impersonation.



A release by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made available to Blueprint, Sunday, stated that Ogundeji, who himself was an ex-convict was arrested when he was engaged by another Air Force man, one Cpl John Temitope, who accused him of failure to give him official compliment, as a result of which quarrel ensued between them.



It was the quarrel that led the DPO Sango CSP Godwin Idehai, to interrogate them, which led to the discovery that Segun Ogundeji is not a military man.



It was also discovered that he has once been convicted by a court of competent jurisdiction for impersonation.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered a full investigation into the past activities of the suspect, with the view to charge him to court as soon as investigation is concluded.