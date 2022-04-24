Falana faults Buhari on Dariye, Nyame’s state pardon 

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has picked holes in President Muhammadu Buhari – led government’s state pardon granted former governors of Plateau, and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame.

The two were jailed for stealing their various state funds. Falana said the action of the government has further legitimised corruption and mismanagement of public funds in the country.

He posited that the government of President Buhari deceived the people of the country with his resolve to wage war against corruption at inception of the administration, adding that events in recent times have exposed the deceit of the government.

Falana, while speaking with newsmen in his homestead, Ilawe-Ekiti, Ekiti South West local government area, weekend said the reasons adduced by the federal government in age and health grounds in releasing the two former governors were self-serving and unacceptable.

He lamented that under the present government, those accused and established to have stolen public funds running into billions of naira have been discharged and acquitted by the court through the deliberate frustration of their cases by office of the Attorney General, Abubakar Malami, SAN, saying the most touted fight against corruption has collapsed like a park of cards.

He said: “As far as the government is concerned, the pardon is just an extension of the policy of abandonment of the anti-corruption crusade. The government used the anti-corruption crusade to deceive Nigerians and as soon as the government got established, little by little, the whole anti-corruption collapsed.

“There are convicts in the nation’s correctional centres who are much older than the two former governors. By the way, the government has been giving different reasons for the pardon. We were told they are being released on compassionate ground, on heath ground and age ground but what is important is that the Buhari’s administration has abandoned the anti-corruption crusade.”

