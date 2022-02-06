Falconnets battle Senegal for World Cup ticket

Nigeria’s U20 women’s team, the Falconets, will now battle their Senegalese counterparts for a place at the 2022 World Cup in Costa Rica after they thrashed Cameroon 3-0 on Saturday at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

Home team Senegal outscored Morocco 5-3 on penalties to go through to the final World Cup playoffs after aggregate scores stood at 2-2.

In Abuja, Esther Onyenezide fired a brace with Precious Vincent also hitting target for the Falconets to eliminate Cameroon 3-0 on aggregate.

The first leg in Cameroon ended in a goalless draw.

The 2022 World Cup will be hosted by Costa Rica.