Falegan and I never were never married, Nkechi Blessing makes u-turn

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed she was never married to her ex- lover, Hon Opeyemi Falegan, with whom she had a messy split recently.

Sometime in 2021, the actress took to her instagram page to share photos from their alleged marriage ceremony and captioned, “The day I said I do to forever.”

Amidst the split, she has finally revealed the truth behind their relationship.

Sharing a revelation post on her verified instagram page, the actress apologised to the public for the ‘deceit’ by creating a false impression of being married.

Her statement partly reads; “Na that Yoruba Oko mi Oko mi cus all this one. ODF leave my name out of your mouth ooo….I am glad you know me before you say you like me join all my cra#e no let me unleash all for this Mark app.

“I walked away from this relationship by myself and left you in it since I left London. But na every day beg and cry. I saw all d red flags and I cannot be caught up in such because, a failed relationship is better than a failed marriage.

“I was never married to you. Apologies to anyone who feels I was married to this man…Make Una no vex, na my fault.

“Opeyemi please move on in peace, na God wey dey heaven I take beg you. LEAVE ME ALONE!! I tried hard to meet you at d level of love you claimed to have for me but I couldn’t and I wasn’t going to lead you on. I decided to take a walk instead.”