Fallout of Oyo APC congress: Will harmonised tendencies stand?

BAYO AGBOOLA writes that despite the seeming harmonisation of all tendencies in the Oyo state All Progressives Congress (APC), the relative quietude prevalent in the party is only comparable to the peace of the graveyard

An end seems to have come to the protracted crisis rocking the APC in Oyo state going by the outcome of the harmonization/authentication of the party’s executive members for the state at the end of a meeting of critical stakeholders held at the residence of a former governor of the state, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala in Ibadan last Friday.

Attendant

Prelude to the meeting attended by the Oyo APC zonal leaders, members of Elders’ Advisory Council, Chairman of Oyo APC State Congress Appeal Panel Chairman, Chief (Dr.) Samuel Ogbuku, the APC state congress committee Chairman, Hon Gambo Lawan among others, there were fears and apprehension as to what could be the outcome of the meeting.

Conflicting venue

This was following conflicting signals of the actual venue, whether the sitting would hold at the party’s state secretariat, Oke Bola or at the Bodija residence of Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala.

First was the notice by the immediate past chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee, Chief Akin Oke who said the meeting was slated for the Oke Bola secretariat of the party.

After the meeting, Chief Oke told newsmen it was held in compliance with a directive from the APC national secretariat and that there was no possibility of Oyo APC going into war with itself ahead of the 2023 general election.

Parley held at instance of APC headquarters

Oke further explained, “At the peace meeting which we attended at the national secretariat of our party last week in Abuja, we were directed to come back home and sort things out. The national secretary, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, mandated us to ask the zonal leaders to revalidate the initial harmonised list to reflect the input of all tendencies. More than 40 critical stakeholders were at the Abuja meeting and the secretary was very apt in his address.

“The zonal leaders swung into action immediately and they communicated their efforts to me through phone conversations. I must reveal that the national secretariat had a telephone conference with Chief Alao-Akala and myself on Wednesday during which the peace template was re-established.

Alao Akala appropriated venue to self – Oke

“I later engaged the former governor on a private phone conversation and we both agreed to a physical meeting on Friday (last Friday) with the zonal leaders to review what they might have done in their respective zones.

“But to my surprise, Chief Alao-Akala issued a statement the same day where he announced that the meeting for the ratification of harmonised lists drawn from all the seven zones would take place in his private residence and invited unauthorized persons in clear negation of the directive we got from Abuja.

“The question to ask here is; when did the APC become the property of an individual? It seems the former governor mistakes the ‘A’ in the acronym of our party for either Alao or Akala. Nevertheless, he remains my brother and a critical stakeholder in our party unless he is trying to say otherwise. Nine out of the eleven members of the Harmonisation Committee came to the party secretariat today (Same Friday) to do the needful and they all signed the documents generated.”to

Oke therefore advised, “At this juncture, I must state that my brother (Bayo Akala) should learn to leave above board and stop polarising the progressive family. I understand he has finally unmasked himself as the brain behind the plot to cause schism in our party and I find this very disappointing.

“If he thinks the best thing to do at a time like this is to make himself the godfather of one out of about 15 governorship aspirants, I wish him well. Meanwhile, It is very disappointing that he could employ funny tactics to aid those whose only wish is to hijack the party for their own selfish ambitions but I can assure the whole world that the committed progressives would not watch and allow them destroy their heritage.

“What they did at Alao-Akala’s residence today was just to further manifest their undemocratic traits. They brought the same Lawan Gambo and his friends as Appeal Committee members today and we have confirmed that the national secretariat did not send them to the state for any assignment.

He continued, “Just last week, Gambo was put to shame in the open when it was established that the delegate list he brought to us the last time was fake. In the end, justice will prevail and all the anti-democratic forces in our party will be exposed.

“As a matter of fact, we are in regular contact with the national secretariat of our party and we have been asked to bring the authentic harmonized list of state Executive Committee which would reflect the true wish of the generality of party membership. To this end, I urge genuine party faithful and the general public to remain calm as everything will be alright in no time.”

Alao Akala indicts Oke

But the former governor, Otunba Alao-Akala, while speaking at the harmonization/authentication meeting of the Oyo APC state congress list, said the outgoing chairman of the party in the state, Chief Akin Oke is only trying to sabotage the effort of the national headquarters of the party.

Alao-Akala, who made this known after the harmonization meeting of the party at his Bodija residence, asked the party to sanction Oke and others who are trying to scuttle the peaceful resolution being made by party national headquarters, adding, neither the Chairman Appeal Panel nor Chairman Congress Committee or himself had the right whatsoever to change the list of winners of the APC congress which took place on the 30th October at Liberty Stadium.

Harmonised list

Hours after the prolonged crisis rocking the APC in Oyo state was laid to rest, facts began to emerge on the harmonised list of the state executive council of the party by the party’s critical stakeholders.

The harmonised list authenticated by the critical stakeholders was said to be held in line with the APC CECPC directive.

The 36 slots in the Oyo state executives were agreed upon and shared among the various tendencies in the party and that at the harmonization/authentication meeting.

How positions were shared

The new APC Chairman in Oyo state, Hon Isaac Ajiboye Omodewu emerged from Itesiwaju local government area and from the camp of the late governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Ajimobi, the Ajimobi Legacy Forum.

The state deputy chairman, Alhaji Abass Olayide Moshood who hailed from Ibarapa Central area of the state is from the Lam/Ajimobi group while the state secretary, Alhaji Tajudeen Olanite from Oyo East local government emerged as the Oyo zone APC consensus nominee.

The new deputy state secretary, Mrs. Monisola Tegbe emerged from the Ladoja group and ZLP in Oyo state APC, the state treasurer, Alhaji Lekan Busari from Ido local government reportedly nominated by Chief Niyi Akintola, (SAN.), the State Youth leader Aremu John Oyetunji from Ogbomoso South, comes from the Minister of Youth and Sports, Chief Sunday Dare, the Publicity Secretary, Comrade Wasiu Sadare from Egbeda local government, said to be nominated by former state chairman of Oyo APC, Chief Akin Oke.

Others accommodated in the harmonized position in Oyo APC state executives as State Auditor, from Afijio local government nominated by Ajimobi Legacy Forum, State Welfare Officer, Mrs. Moteleola Taiwo from Ibarapa East local government reportedly nominated by all leaders of Ibarapa land led by Chief Jolaosho/Dr. Ayandele Eruobodo while the State Woman Leader, Alhaja Tinu Adigun from Ibadan North local government was nominated by a member, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. (Prince) Musiliu Akinremi.

Others included the Senatorial Chairman (Oyo South), Hon. Mojeed Olaoya, Ibadan Southeast picked form the governor Lam Adesina group (Lamists), Senatorial Chairman (Oyo North): Hon. Tunde Oloyede (Ogbomoso North), nominated by former governor Adebayo Alao-Akala, Senatorial Chairman (Oyo Central): Hon. Joshua Oyebamiji (Akinyele) was nominated by Senator Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central).

“Also, the Senatorial Youth Leader (Oyo North), Adedeji Sikiru Adewale, (Iseyin local government) was nominated by Hon. Shina Abiola Peller representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency. Senatorial Youth Leader (Oyo Central): Akin Akinwale from Lagelu was nominated by Lagelu APC consensus nominee, Senatorial Youth Leader (South): Ogunbiyi Rasheed (Ibarapa North) was nominated by all leaders of Ibarapa land led by Chief Jolaosho among others.

“For Senatorial Women Leader (North), Mrs. Adebowale Adenike Olajire (Saki East LGA) nominated by former House of representatives member, Hon. Tajudeen Were, Senatorial Women Leader (South): Mrs. Fatima Hassan (Ibadan NorthWest LGA), she is from Ajimobi Legacy Forum. She served as S.A Students under the administration of late former governor Abiola Ajimobi.Senatorial Women Leader (Central), Mrs. Adeyemo Bosede (Surulere local government, nominated by three-term serving house of Reps member, Rt. Hon. Olusegun Odebunmi representing Surulere/Ogo-Oluwa federal constituency.

“Other positions were state financial secretary: Hon. Kamal Nangeri (Oriire LGA) nominated by former state chairman of Oyo APC, Chief Akin Oke, state organising secretary: Mathew Adewumi Adeyemo (Saki West LGA), nominated by Chief (Mrs.) Hannah Ogunesan/Engr. Joseph Tegbe.

“Also, a member of Ajimobi Legacy Forum. Deputy State Youth Leader: Fatoki Olusayo Michael (ATISBO LGA), nominated by the overall leader of APC in Oke-Ogun – Chief Samuel Adekola and endorsed by Lam Adesina Group.

“Deputy State Women Leader: Mrs. Kudirat Gbadamosi (Olorunsogo LG) nominated by the immediate past deputy governor of Oyo State, Chief Moses Alake. Physically Challenged: Peter Adesola (Ibadan Southwest LGA), nominated by all the party leaders in Ibadan Southwest LGA.

“Assistant Organising Secretary: Hon. Muritala Ahmed (Oyo West LGA), Oyo zone APC consensus nominee; signed by Pa C.A Ajibade; Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Alarape, Hon. Akeem Adeyemi (Skimeh), Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, Kazeem Kolawole Raji, Hon. Kazeem Tunde Isiaka, Hon. Seyi Adisa and Engr. Idris Adeoye.

“Assistant Publicity Secretary: Mr. Mukaila Adebayo Shittu (Atiba LGA) nominated by Hon. Akeem Adeyemi (Skimeh) and Rt. Hon. Asimiyu Alarape, and signed by Pa C.A Ajibade; Dr. Yunus Akintunde, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, Kazeem Kolawole Raji, Hon. Kazeem Tunde Isiaka, Hon. Seyi Adisa and Engr. Idris Adeoye. Assistant Welfare Officer: Julius Adesina (Iwajowa LGA), from the camp of Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande.

“Also the State Legal Adviser: Abdulsalam Muhammed Deji (Oorelope LGA), nominated by PDP Reform (one of legacy parties of APC). Assistant Legal Adviser: Olalekan Esho (Ona Ara LGA), nominated by Chief Bayo Adelabu and Hon. Jenrade Camps.

“Assistant Financial Secretary: Mr. Adeniran Oluwamuyiwa Olamilekan (Kajola LGA), nominated by all the party leaders in Kajola LGA. Assistant State Auditor: Chief Sunday Adewale (Ogo-Oluwa LGA), nominated by all the party leaders in Ogo-Oluwa LGA. He is also a member of Ajimobi Legacy Forum.

“Assistant Treasurer: Mr. Ademola Adeyemo (Ibadan Southeast LGA), nominated by ADP in Oyo State APC. Ex Officio: Alhaji Salawu Saka (Irepo LGA), nominated by all the party leaders in Irepo LGA. He was also a member of PDP reforms that joined other legacy parties to form APC.Ex Officio: Adigun Asifat (Ogbomoso South), nominated by former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala. Ex Officio: Oladejo Maruf Lamolo (Oluyole LGA), nominated by all the party leaders in Oluyole LGA and Sulaimon Bankole (Ibadan Southwest LGA), nominated by all the party leaders in Ibadan Southwest LGA”.

A chieftain of the party and a governorship aspirant in Oyo state, Hon Abisoye Fagade, in his opinion attributed the cause of the crisis rocking the party to ‘selfish interest and lack of party discipline on the part of some of its few members”, but quickly warned that it is now time for concerned players in the party to learn how to put the interest of the party and its teeming members first in their quest to secure the nod to contest elections in 2023.

He said, “That Oyo APC is currently in crisis is a fact which nobody can deny, but the most important thing is how to get all the concerned stakeholders to bury the hatchet and move the party forward because the time is now for every serious party to start preparing for the 2023 general election.

“Based on current realities, APC remains the beacon of hope for the good people of the state who are desirous of returning the Pacesetter State to the path of greatness.

“It is time we appealed to all individuals and groups, who feel that having the structures of the party in their kitty is the ideal thing to do now for them to get party ticket and win election in 2023, to have a rethink and allow the fear of God as well as principle of democracy to dictate for them.

“This is not to apportion blame or look for a scapegoat since almost all the gladiators share the same hijack-the-structure ideology. In my opinion, we should allow members at the grassroots have their competent and trusted hands as the executive committee members at ward and local government levels while two major lists for the State Executive Committee should be critical examined with a view to drawing a formidable, pragmatic and progressive-minded team of party handlers who would be acceptable to the majority.

“Why would someone from a particular zone or local government area be the one polarising other people’s zone or local government if we are all genuine democrats? In fact, no aspirant needs to insist on nominating or sponsoring individual or individuals for executive positions because experience has shown that things do not always work out as planned when it matters most.

“Therefore, all an aspirant needs to do is to prepare his manifesto and sell same to the people while he demonstrates good attributes such as competence, party loyalty, zeal, tact and kindness.”

Hon Fagade added, “Above all, I am using this opportunity to enjoin all war-mongers and agents of distabilisation within Oyo APC to embrace peace and civility as we all look for lasting solutions to the congress debacle.

“APC is not owned by any individual or group and we should all be ready to play our part and ensure that we do not compromise the sanctity of participatory democracy and the rule of law.

“Meanwhile, the good side of the present imbroglio is that it has put Oyo state on the spot again as the hotbed of politics in the southern part of the country. This suggests that the national leadership of our great party should focus more attention on the state and ensure that no stone is unturned to bring all the stakeholders together and make them work assiduously for the success of the APC, at all levels, in future elections.”

Though the new state executives of the Oyo APC have kickstarted work, the fear is whether the harmonization/authentication will stand the test of time and the challenges ahead of the party in the state come 2023 as the leading and main opposition party in the state bent at wrestling power from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government of Engr Seyi Makinde in the 2023 general elections. This will greatly depend on the ability of the party’s leaders and stakeholders to quickly resolve the prolonged crisis emanating from the congress.