Fallout of Umahi, Ayade, Matawalle’s defection: Seven national officers quit as PDP crisis deepens

In what looks like a fallout of the defection gale sweeping across the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), seven national officers have quit their positions, Blueprint reports.

Similarly, the party’s youth leader, Mr. Udeh Okoye has called for the immediate resignation of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus over what he described as poor leadership.

He also said not less than 10 National Working Committee (NWC) members are aggrieved and may also turn in their resignation letters if things remained unchanged.

Three governors, namely Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, Ben Ayade of Cross River and their Zamfara state counterpart, Mohammed Bello Matawalle, all elected on the party’s platform, at different times dumped the PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

In the same vein, some lawmakers at both the state and national levels, have moved to the APC, thus lending credence to the speculation that more governors would still dump the PDP for the ruling APC.

It is even being speculated more governors, particularly from the South-east, would join their colleagues in the APC ahead of the 2023 polls.

At various times, the trio of Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state, Governor Umahi and Governor Ayade declared more governors were on their way out of the PDP to join APC.

Resignation

The list of those who threw in their resignation letters, it was gathered Tuesday, include; Deputy National Publicity Secretary Diran Odeyemi, Deputy National Legal Adviser Ahmed Bello, Deputy National Women Leader Umoru Hadizat, Deputy National Auditor Divine Amina Arong, Deputy National Organising Secretary Hassan Yakubu, and Deputy National Financial Secretary Irona Alphonsus.

Going by the party’s constitution, deputy national officers are not NWC members.

A reliable source who spoke with our correspondent in confidence disclosed that a “huge amount of money had been in circulation within the party, to induce some members of the NWC to resign as soon as possible.”

The source also revealed that the party’s National Secretary, Senator Umar Ibrahim Tsauri and Deputy National Chairman North Senator Suleiman Nazif also threatened to resign in few days.

Effort to reach the two NWC members was not successful, as their GSM lines were switched off as at the time of this report.

One of the national officers who tendered his resignation spoke under anonymity. “My brother, since our election in 2017, we (deputy national officers) have only met with our chairman, Prince Uche Secondus thrice. It is not as if he called us; on those three occasions, we sought audience with him.

“The most annoying part is that during Christmas and Sallah festivities, the NWC would visit our governors. They would collect money and other items but I can tell you that they don’t share anything with the deputies. To him, we are just a necessary evil to be tolerated but never to be catered for. We all have our constituencies and our followers but from the way we are being treated, it appears they see us as nothing but appendages forced on them by the party’s constitution.”

Youth leader threatens resignation

Addressing journalists, Tuesday after the NWC closed-door meeting, PDP youth leader, Mr Okoye who confirmed the resignation of the national officers, called for Secondu’s resignation.

Okoye said: “Mr. Uche Secondus, the national chairman of the party is incompetent of managing the affairs of this party; he lacks the managerial capacity to manage PDP. He had made sure that many departments of the party did not function as effectively as it ought to function. Mr. Chairman has nothing to offer to the party only to come here and deceive us.

“There is a sharp division in our NWC right now, not only me, many more NWC members are more aggrieved than myself. Today I have asked him in our NWC meeting to resign his position as the chairman of this party because he cannot lead this party to victory.

“I am also asking the leaders, the governors, the founding fathers, the youth, the women to rise up to rescue our party from the hand of an incompetent leader like Secondus because he is not willing to take us anywhere. He is just there to make sure that he enriches himself.

“I am here to make it very clear to all Nigerians that if Secondus does not resign from the party, I am going to leave the party for him to eat the party and own the party. The governors, if they don’t wade into this matter right now, I assure Nigerians that within the next three, four days, my letter will be public.”

When asked how many NWC members are asking Secondus to resign, he said: “Seven deputies have already resigned their positions today because of Secondus, many more people are also going to resign in the NWC because of Secondus. Right now, I can tell you that not less than eight to 10 persons within the NWC members are very aggrieved with Secondus. But I have taken my stand because I cannot sit here and one man who ought to respect his age and respect the oath of the party that he has sworn to protect, to defend, to work for the interest of the party, will keep making sure that the party does not go anywhere.”

Secondus warns

However, the party’s national chairman, Prince Secondus has described the situation as unfortunate, warning that any NWC member who resigned would be replaced the next day.

Speaking Tuesday through his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, the party chairman said: “The youth leader who is realising after three and half years that Secondus is incompetent, that Secondus is enriching himself, it took him three and a half years and four, five months to the convention, it is very unfortunate.

“Because he has operated as the youth leader of this party since December 2017 with Secondus as National Chairman and has worked with him but suddenly, few months to the convention, after the game of this morning, in some part of Abuja, he suddenly discovered that Secondus is incompetent, he suddenly discovered that Secondus is enriching himself.”

“I want to assure members of the party that the structure of the party is intact and Prince Secondus is the National Chairman and anybody who resigns his or her position will be replaced the next day and this party will work to victory in 2023. There is no going back about it.

“All those who are looking for interim government a few months to the general election are taking us back to Egypt and nobody is ready to go back to Egypt. We have passed through this road before and we don’t want to go back there.”

Party spokesman assures on resolution

But PDP spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan said the party had activated its internal conflict resolution mechanism to address issues raised.

“The National Working Committee of our great party at its meeting today received the notice of the resignation from deputies who are elected members of the National Executive Committee.

“The meeting of the National Working Committee and the deputies immediately took place to dialogue on the issues that were raised. The party will look into the grievances raised by members of NEC as well as members of the National Working Committee.

“The internal conflict resolution mechanism of our party has also been immediately activated to put these issues behind us. We call on all the leaders, stakeholders and members of our great party to remain calm as we collectively resolve these issues, he said.

Govs urge calm

Meanwhile, the PDP Governors’ Forum has expressed regrets over the recent rumblings within the party.

Chairman of the forum and Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said this in a statement Tuesday.

“The governors hereby call on all members of the party and indeed all stakeholders to remain calm in the face of the developments.

“We plead with all aggrieved persons and those with the interest of the PDP at heart to keep their gunpowder dry, as efforts are being made in consultation with members of the PDP Board of Trustees and other stakeholders to resolve all contending issues.

“To this end, the PDP governors’ forum has scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the affairs of the Party and the way forward.

“The PDP as the only remaining hope of the nation for good governance must show an example to Nigerians and also take advantage of the current disarray in the APC and its rudderless government”.

Oyo chapter embraces peace

And from Oyo state chapter of the party came an assurance that aggrieved members were now ready to work with Governor Seyi Makinde.

Chairman PDP National Reconciliatory and Strategy Committee, Senator Bukola Saraki said this Tuesday at the end of the committee’s joint meeting with aggrieved leaders that were in attendance.

He said the outcome of the meeting marked the beginning of a new chapter in the state PDP.

“We are here as part of the National Reconciliation Strategy Committee assignment and we are very happy with what has transpired this afternoon here with the PDP family.

“All the parties have resolved to work very closely together under the leadership of our performing governor, Seyi Makinde and all the different areas of differences, we have all decided to put it aside and work towards ensuring that PDP is victorious not only in the state but at the national,” he said.

The immediate past Senate President also said: ” I want to commend all our stakeholders who have come, who have agreed that today is the beginning of a new chapter in Oyo state and also we want to thank our governor for his commitment as he (Makinde) said, ‘I am a beneficiary of what the party is doing and I hope that when I finish my own term too, people in PDP will continue to benefit from that.’

“The first thing everybody says is that we know that our governor is performing; on the area of governance, we are doing very well, they are all proud to be associated with the governor; they believe that there should be need for more recognition to some of the people that worked hard in the election and the governor has said, ‘I am doing my best; those who have not been fully recognised will be fully recognised,’ and they have all said once that is done by the governor, they are good to go and they are ready to work with him. So, it is just to start implementing those and rolling that down the line.

“The PDP is already a formidable party in Oyo state, in the South West. What we are trying to do here today is to consolidate on that and from there, we also want to move into the South West to ensure the PDP gets stronger. I am confident that with the calibre of people that have attended, the issues expressed; the issues are not issues that are not insurmountable and the governor has made that commitment and we all know that he is a man that will deliver by his performance and antecedents,” Saraki said.