Falode appreciates football community for honouring Ukaigwe

The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Ms Aisha Falode, still reminiscing over the death of a board member of the NWFL, Henrietta Ukaigwe, has expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Football Community for turning out in their numbers to honour Henrietta Ukaigwe, during her burial in Abbah, Imo State.

Falode said: “The burial was befitting of a woman who lived and served women’s football with great dedication and commitment.”

She further thanked the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, who never forgot the date and fulfilled his promise of N500,000 (Five hundred thousand Naira) to the deceased family.

NWFL board members, the management team of the NWFL, the Female Club Owners headed by Mrs Matilda Otuene Iyiloha, all came up in their numbers.

The various women football clubs that sent their officials and players, Imo State Sports Commission , Anambra State Football Association, former Super Falcons players too numerous to mention.

Falode, who is a board member of the NFF also observed the presence of a large troupe of Authentic Football Supporters Club from Lagos and Bayelsa state who added colour to the beautiful rendition of goodbye songs to our departed hero.

“The sports writers Association fully identified with one of theirs as the late Henrietta started in vanguard Newspapers as a reporter. We can only appreciate everyone for the time they took to identify with the NWFL.”

With a posture signifying relief of a painful but successful burial, Falode pointed out that inspite of the after effect of Covid- 19 pandemic, the NWFL singlehandedly made sure she had a befitting burial.

Henrietta Ukaigwe died on the 14th of July after a brief illness at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, aged 53 years. She was a passionate women football writer, administrator, advocate and served in various capacities with the NFF and NWFL.

She will be greatly missed.

