Falode hails Bayelsa Queens for historic Aiteo Cup victory





The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has congratulated Bayelsa Queens FC of Yenagoa for their historic victory of the Aiteo Cup title at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, Edo state.



Falode, commended the Queens for their doggedness and fantastic come back to reckoning after failing to impress at the NWFL Premiership Super Six at the Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, despite going into the competition as league leaders.



She noted: “The greatest attribute of a true champion is to bounce back when the stakes are high. It was clear that, the technical crew and management of Bayelsa Queens know the importance of winning of top notch competitions.



“It was obvious Coach Moses Aduku and his girls went back to their training camp even after the league season to prepare to win the Aiteo Cup, and their hard work paid off. I congratulate the team for making history as first time Aiteo Cup winners thus adding to the club’s attribute as multiple league champions.”

