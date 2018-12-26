False prophets give unfulfilled New Year prophesies – Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has said that clerics making New Year prophecies that turned out to be unfulfilled are false prophets.

He spoke during the National December Retreat of the church at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Ogun state.

While speaking on the topic: ‘Pure Faith, Precious Hope and Pre-eminent Love,’ and quoting Romans 15:4, he said everything written in the Bible was meant for the enlightenment of believers.

He said: “What was written in Genesis, was written for our learning. What was written in Exodus, ‘When I see the blood, I will pass over you;’ it was written for our learning. What was written in Leviticus, ‘It is the blood that makes atonement for the soul;’ it was written

for our learning. What was written in Numbers, ‘your sin will find you out;’ it was written for our learning.

“It is written in Deuteronomy, ‘If a prophet arises and he speaks a word and that word does not come to pass, note that man, he’s a false prophet.”

Kumuyi advised members of the church to reject anything that can jeopardise their chance of going to heaven and called on the attendees not to give up their faith for mundane things.

He gave practical examples of how he faced trials and persecution from family members, classmates, former church, principal, including a lecturer at the University of Lagos whom he called to order in class.

The cleric said till old age, he had stood true to his name, William, which means defender of the faith.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.