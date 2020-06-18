Family announces Osimhen’s dad burial arrangement

Family of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen has released the burial arrangement of his late dad, Patrick Osimhen.

According to the arrangements by the family made available to journalists, Patrick Osimhen will be laid to rest in Lagos on June 23.

Pa Osimhen aged 80, will be interred according to Christians rites at a private cemetery, Omega Memorial Garden, Ojodu, Lagos.

Late Osimhen, who breathed his last on May 23 after a brief illness, is survived by seven children.

They are Andrew, Samson, Gloria, Esther, Joy, Blessing and Super Eagles’ goal poacher, Victor Osimhen.

He lost his wife, Christiana Osimhen, in 2001 after a brief illness.

The Osimhen family from Uromi, Edo State has also informed that they have concluded to adhere strictly to the social and physical distancing by the Lagos State Government during the burial ceremony.