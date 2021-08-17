Family confirms burial date, time for late ex-deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu



A former deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Nasiru Mantu, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, will be buried later on the same day.

Late Mantu’s personal secretary, Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, who is also a nephew to the deceased, had confirmed Mantu’s death to Blueprint.

“He had being in hospital for the past one week in Abuja. “He died at about 3 o’clock in this morning,” Zaharaddeen said.



According to him, late Mantu left behind his Wife and four children.

“He left behind his Wife, his four children, two females and two males – Zahra, Zuwaira, Musa and Umar,” he said.



Zaharaddeen said, the funeral prayer will hold at the Apo legislative quarters Mosque Abuja, afterwards his burial would also be on Tuesday, by 1:00pm.