Family Court ‘ll facilitate child friendly justice in Oyo – CPN

A Non-Government Organisation , the Child Protection Network (CPN), Oyo state Chapter on Thursday, hailed the establishment of Family Court in the state.

The body in a letter to Gov Seyi Makinde disclosed that the establishment of the court will among other things facilitate delivery of child-friendly justice to the children of Oyo state .

CPN in the letter signed by Dr. Ebunlomo Walker (Coordinator) and Princess Adebunmi Adeomi (Secretary) stressed that the establishment of the Family court was a clear testimony to the present administration’s “commitment to the wellbeing of the underserved and vulnerable members of Oyo State communities, who are mainly children, women and families”.

According to the letter, “CPN Oyo State is a consortium of about 60 organizations and Ministries/Agencies including security outfits that advocate for the rights of the children, disseminate the Child Rights Law and respond collaboratively to child abuse.’

“We are proud to be associated with you on this historic and landmark achievement. The implementation of the Family Court will facilitate the delivery of child-friendly justice to the children of Oyo State when they interface with the law as victims/survivors, as culprits, as witnesses and even as children in dysfunctional families. This enhances their protection which is what we stand for as a Network”, it said

CPN added, “we hereby reiterate that with the Family Court, Oyo State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Inclusion and others we are committed to fulfilling our mandate to work for the best-interest of Oyo State children. Please accept the assurances of our highest regard”.

While congratulating the judiciary in the state on the establishment of the Family court, the body said, ” Child Protection Network, Oyo State Chapter (CPN) sends warm greetings and congratulations to you and your team at the Judiciary on the commissioning of the long-awaited Oyo State Family Court”

“We hereby reiterate our readiness to work with Your Honor and your Team at the Family Court in relevant areas such as Psychosocial Counseling for children and families, Parenting Program for families and Community Education for awareness on the Court to enhance maximum utilization for achieving the intended goal. Please accept the assurances of our regards”.